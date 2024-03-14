Air, helicopter services launched in MP to boost religious tourism

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has launched PM Shri Tourism Air Service and PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service at the State Hanger, Bhopal on Thursday.

On the occasion, he said that Madhya Pradesh is geographically a large state and it is currently equipped with road and rail transport facilities, as a step ahead the government is now providing air transportation facilities to ensure a comfortable and time-saving journey for travellers.

“Expanding air service to major cities and tourist destinations of the state is in progress. After Ujjain and Omkareshwar, the air service will also start for Datia, Mehar and Orchha,” the CM said.

Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts, and Endowments, said: “With the vision and guidance of Chief Minister, our state is getting 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service' and 'PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service' as a unique gift. This will undoubtedly provide wings to the tourism of the state.”

He further said, “To make sure the air travel is safe two twin-engine aircraft are being operated for the very first time. Tourists, devotees, and common citizens will be able to reach from one city to another in a very short time at affordable rates. Not just this, but finally the remote areas of the state will be added to the tourism map which will benefit the localities as new employment opportunities will be generated.”

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Tourism & Culture Department and Managing Director of MP Tourism Board, said that a contract has been signed with an organisation named Flyola Aviaition for the smooth operation of PM Shri Tourism Air Service.

As per this contract, the operating organisation will be responsible for the selection of flight routes, the establishment of ticket counters, local staff selection and training within two months. After this, regular operation of services will begin.

Two 8-seater twin-engine aircraft will connect the major airports including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhopal and Khajuraho, as well as other smaller airports.

With PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service, the devotees get access to the spiritual places of Madhya Pradesh very easily. The devotees, especially the elderly and disabled, will be able to easily reach the two Jyotirlingas of the state - Ujjain and Omkareshwar, and other religious places.

Under this service, there will be one twin-engine helicopter and two single-engine helicopters. One twin-engine helicopter will operate from Bhopal and one single-engine helicopter each in Indore and Ujjain. Online bookings could be possible through the Madhya Pradesh Tourism portal, Make My Trip, Agoda etc.

During the launch ceremony, an MoU was signed between the MP Tourism Board and Flyola Aviation (a Jet Air Service organisation) for the operation of PM Shri Tourism Air Service. The MoU was exchanged by Vivek Shrotriya, Additional Managing Director of the Board and M Ram Ola, Managing Director of Fyola.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav presented Letters of Acceptance for the operation of the Jhabua, Khargone and Mandla airstrips also at the ceremony.