Air India announces international flights to be operated in 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission

As part of the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India announced the schedule of the International flights to repatriate the foreigners from India. According to the Air India schedule, the airline will operate as many as 123 flights to USA, Paris and Frankfurt.

Earlier, in the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, the airlines repatriated 2.5 lakh Indians from 53 countries across the world. According to MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's media briefing, a total of 1,197 flights, including 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights.

#FlyAI : For detailed schedule of Flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 please click on - https://t.co/L58TWttO9O pic.twitter.com/zzhnFjZGas — Air India (@airindiain) August 3, 2020

In the wake of India and UK have come to understanding and finalised their air bubble to rescue stranded nationals a few days back under which, British Airways has started bookings for international flights from Delhi on August 19.

On the other hand, Air India under the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission has recently announced additional flights to the United Kingdom. While the bookings for the flights, which will operate from August 4 to August 27 has started on July 28. Meanwhile, the national flight carrier announced that it will operate flights from India including Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Mumbai and Kochi.