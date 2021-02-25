Airtel enters advertising business

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday marked its entry into advertising business with the launch of 'Airtel Ads', a move it said will enable brands to pitch consent-based and privacy-safe campaigns to over 320 million customers across its various businesses like mobile, DTH and homes.



Airtel Ads, which underlines the company's efforts to get a foothold in the booming Indian advertising industry, leverages the company's data science capabilities, and would enable brands to create deep engagement and high-impact campaigns for most relevant customer cohorts.

Airtel asserted that its customers would receive only the most-relevant brand offerings, and not unwanted spam.

To start with, the video and display placement will be through apps such as Wynk, Airtel Xstream, and Thanks app, going on to DTH TV ads.