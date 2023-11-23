Live
Akasa Air starts its daily flight to Port Blair
Akasa Air will operate daily through flights between Bengaluru and Port Blair via Chennai (with no change of aircraft required at Chennai) enhancing connectivity between the tourist hub and two major metros.
The tropical island of Port Blair is a popular tourist destination and Akasa Air's foray into the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is testament to the airline's commitment to strengthen its operations across the country, allowing travellers more options to connect between cities and fly to an increasing number of destinations.
Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "At Akasa Air, we strive to make air travel accessible. The start of operations in the Andamans is yet another step towards our continuous efforts in network expansion."
"Port Blair offers breathtaking natural beauty and is an attractive tourist destination with strong air travel demand. The inclusion of Port Blair also aligns with Akasa Air's commitment to providing seamless travel options and world-class service to our passengers. We are certain that our warm and efficient customer experience, reliable service and affordable fares will enable more consumers to visit and explore the island," said Iyer.