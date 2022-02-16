Alexa usage high in non-metro cities

Hyderabad: WITH almost 50 per cent customers from non-metro cities such as Vizag, Vijayawada, and Guntur, the number of requests to Amazon Alexa in 2021 increased by 68 per cent since the previous year. In just four years of its launch in India, millions of customers across the country have used the Alexa voice service on Echo smart speakers, the Amazon shopping app for android, Fire TV devices and hundreds of Alexa built-in speakers, TVs, smartphones, smart watches and more by other brands.

To celebrate Alexa's India anniversary, the company has announced deals such as up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and displays, up to 43per cent off on Fire TV devices, up to 30per cent off on smart home gadgets and Alexa built-in devices by brands such as OnePlus, boAt, Wipro, Panasonic, Xiaomi and more.

"We are constantly working to make Alexa more useful and delightful for customers in India with launches such as our most advanced Echo Show 10 with intelligent motion, India's first celebrity voice with Amitabh Bachchan, and the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle with Alexa built-in", said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.