All Time Plastics IPO Oversubscribed 8.34 Times | IPO Details, Price, & Uses
All Time Plastics’ IPO oversubscribed 8.34 times with bids for 8.79 crore shares. Price band Rs 260-275. Funds to repay debt, expand Manekpur plant, and install automated systems. FY25 sales Rs 558 crore, net profit Rs 47 crore. Promoter holding to reduce post-IPO.
All Time Plastics’ IPO got bids for 8.79 crore shares. Only 1.05 crore shares were offered. The IPO was oversubscribed 8.34 times. It ran from 7 to 11 August 2025. The price band was Rs 260 to Rs 275 per share.
The offer has a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore. There is also an offer for sale worth about Rs 114 to Rs 121 crore. The company will use the money to repay Rs 143 crore debt. It will buy new equipment for the Manekpur plant. An automated storage system will also be installed.
The Manekpur plant will produce 16,500 tonnes by FY26. Production will rise to 22,500 tonnes by FY27. After the IPO, promoters’ share will fall from 90.79% to 69.97%.
All Time Plastics makes plastic goods. It exports to 29 countries. Clients include IKEA. The company has three factories with a total capacity of 33,000 tonnes.
In FY25, sales were Rs 558 crore. Net profit was Rs 47 crore. Anchor investors bought Rs 120 crore shares before the IPO.