Allen Career Institute acquires AI-led doubts platform 'Doubtnut'

New Delhi : Allen Career Institute on Monday announced the acquisition of AI-led doubts-solving platform, Doubtnut. Doubtnut’s team will continue their focus on building a world-class doubt resolution experience for students of Allen and Doubtnut, the company said.

"Timely and effective resolution of doubts is a core consumer need in education. Doubtnut’s platform will allow us to greatly enhance the learning experience for our students. We are also excited by the prospects of offering Allen’s high-quality academic products to a wider audience," Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen, said in a statement.

Moreover, the institute mentioned that Allen will bring its enriched curriculum and academic offerings to Doubtnut’s student base and cater to their needs for a better education.

"Doubtnut’s mission is to bring education to every student across India using technology and high-quality content. We have worked towards this vision over the last six years, gaining immense consumer love during this journey. We resonate with Allen’s vision of creating technology products that are focused on improving learning outcomes," said Aditya Shankar, co-founder of Doubtnut.

EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Allen and Trilegal acted as the legal advisor. TTA acted as the legal advisor to Doubtnut, Aeka Advisors acted as Tax advisor to Doubtnut, the institute shared.



In order to strengthen its focus on building a world-class technology team, Allen has hired professionals from leading global and Indian consumer tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Flipkart, Samsung, Twitter, and others, taking its technology and product teams based in Bengaluru to more than 120.

