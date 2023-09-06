Live
AluK launches state of the art experience center of luxury aluminium windows and doors in Gachibowli, Hyderabad
AluK India - a global leader in the design, engineering and distribution of aluminium windows, doors and façade solutions; launched the world-class AluK Home Experience Centre in Gachibowli. Chief Guest Mr Nitin Bhatia of FACET Facade Consultancy; inaugurated the AluK Home Experience Center, Ms Helene Roux, President, AluK Group; Mr Subhendu Ganguly, MD, AluK India and Mr Benoît Sibertin Blanc, Global Marketing Head, AluK; graced the occasion.
The exquisitely designed AluK Home Experience Center showcases a full-size array of luxurious and premium AluK aluminium windows and doors. The range on display includes sleek and contemporary to timeless and classic varieties.
A groundbreaking addition to the Indian market is the Keller Minimal Doors, a brand owned by AluK. These doors redefine interior and exterior spaces, merging them through seamless design and unparalleled craftsmanship, while bring a new era of sophistication in home design.
Another highlight at the AluK Home Experience Center is the introduction of the Pallazzo Pergola System, a brand owned by AluK. This innovative system offers a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living, enabling homeowners to create enchanting spaces that capture the essence of leisure and relaxation.