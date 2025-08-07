Aluminium extrusion sector gains momentum in South India

Southern India is fast emerging as a key driver in the growth of the aluminium extrusion industry, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh playing a pivotal role in shaping the sector’s future. Robust industrial activity in the region, strong export potential, and rising demand across sectors make it a vital contributor to India’s ambition for self-reliance in manufacturing.

ALUMEX India 2025, the country’s first and only dedicated platform for the aluminium extrusion industry, will highlight this momentum. Organised by the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI) and supported by Hindalco, Vedanta, and JNARDDC, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Mines, the event will take place in New Delhi from September 10 to 13, bringing together over 200 exhibitors and more than 12,000 visitors from across the aluminium extrusion value chain.

Aluminium extrusion is a growing sector in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with both states having a presence of several extrusion plants and manufacturers. Hindalco has a plant in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. Global Aluminium, the largest exporter of extrusion products in India, is another notable player in Hyderabad. Further, Premier Energies is establishing a 36,000 MT/year aluminium extrusion and anodising facility in Telangana’s Seetharampuram. The facility is expected to begin operations in 2027.

The aluminium extrusion facilities in these states are catering to segments like construction, electric vehicles, renewable energy, transportation, electronics, and consumer durables. Projects under the Smart Cities Mission, affordable housing schemes, investments in electric mobility and solar power, and preference for lightweight materials across various sectors are major accelerators for growth.

Jitendra Chopra, President of ALEMAI, said, “Southern India is rapidly becoming a hub for aluminium extrusion with its unique blend of manufacturing strength, export potential, and fresh investments. Aluminium extrusion plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are contributing significantly to India’s domestic needs as well as exports and hold immense strategic value for the industry. Through ALUMEX India 2025, we aim to showcase this transformation and promote new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.”

India’s aluminium extrusion market touched $3.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%. The southern region is now recognised as a major growth corridor, with strong industrial clusters and rapid infrastructure development.

However, the sector continues to face several challenges, including volatility in raw material prices, high energy costs, stringent environmental regulations, and competition from global markets. Shortages of skilled labour and the need for advanced extrusion technologies are also pressing concerns.

ALUMEX India 2025 will address these challenges through sessions on technology localisation, green extrusion practices, government support for MSMEs, and emerging global market trends. It will facilitate innovation and the adoption of sustainable practices. Business matchmaking and buyer-seller meets will enable strategic partnerships and drive investment across the value chain.

More than 225 extrusion plants are members of ALEMAI, representing a combined annual capacity of 2.1 million tonnes. With participation from global players and leading Indian firms, ALUMEX India 2025 aims to strengthen the aluminium extrusion ecosystem and position India as a global manufacturing leader.



