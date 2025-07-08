Amazon Beautyverse 2025 Unites Beauty Lovers Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon India transformed Mumbai into a beauty innovation hub today with the second edition of Amazon Beautyverse, presented by Maybelline in association with Bella Vita, Wishcare and Axis-Y. Held ahead of Prime Day 2025 (July 12–14), the invite-only event brought together over 600 beauty enthusiasts under one roof for workshops for an immersive beauty experience. The event featured Bollywood luminaries including Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta, Kriti Sanon, and Sushant Divgikar, alongside Prime members, creators, and industry leaders. Attendees received an exclusive first look at new launches from leading beauty brands including Hyphen, CeraVe, Laneige, TFIT, Milani, Real Techniques, Nautica for Her, Lamel and more.

"We are thrilled to introduce Amazon Beautyverse 2025, an exclusive event that reimagines beauty discovery for Prime members and Amazon influencers," said Siddharth Bhagat, Director - Amazon Beauty, India. "Beautyverse brings together a wide selection of beauty brands with expert-led workshops, interactive showcases, and beauty tech experiences. It's a curated platform designed to inspire and educate, while reinforcing Amazon Beauty's role as a destination for inclusive, trend-forward, and tech-enabled beauty discovery."

Zahid Khan, Director - Central Shopping Experience, Amazon India, emphasized that at Amazon, community building is central to how we partner with creators. With Beautyverse, we are deepening these collaborations by bringing together creators, brands, and customers to celebrate and shape the future of beauty in India. Powered by tools like Amazon Creator Central, Creator University, and our AI-led Virtual Try-On, we are helping creators tell richer stories and enabling customers to discover and shop beauty more confidently.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, as part of the panel 'Beauty Beyond Boundaries: India's Global Beauty Movement' added, "Amazon Beautyverse is a powerful showcase of where online beauty is headed — to immersive trials and tech-driven diagnostics — every touchpoint felt designed to educate, inspire, and engage. I loved seeing everything from trending homegrown derma to k-beauty brands coming together with creators and customers in one space. It's exciting to see how Amazon is pushing boundaries and shaping what's next in beauty."

The event's panel, 'Redefining Indian Beauty: Icons, Influencers & Inclusivity,' featured actor Neena Gupta, who shared, "I have seen beauty ideals shift dramatically over time. Amazon Beautyverse reflects a positive evolution — a space that celebrates self-expression and authenticity across generations. Today's consumer is more informed and conscious about their beauty choices, making this educational platform particularly relevant. It's wonderful to see how beauty has become more inclusive, with people discovering and embracing what works best for them personally, rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach."

Amazon Beautyverse isn’t just about beauty trends — it’s about the people who shape them. As a creator, being part of this journey with Amazon means having a front-row seat to how beauty in India is becoming more expressive, inclusive, and community-driven.” – Yashi Tank, Creator.

The event showcased premier beauty brands including Maybelline, Bella Vita, Wishcare, Hyphen, CeraVe, Pantene, L'Oreal Paris, Axis-Y, Tir Tir, Innisfree, Laneige, Makeup Revolution and many more. Visitors experienced exclusive Prime Day preview launches and participated in masterclasses featuring upcoming beauty tech innovations.

As Prime Day approaches, Amazon Beautyverse stands as a reflection of Amazon's broader commitment to reshape beauty retail in India - blending technology, community, and creator-led storytelling to deliver a richer, more meaningful shopping experience.