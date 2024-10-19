Amazon Fresh sees higher growth in Vizag

Hyderabad: During the AmazonGreat Indian Festival, Vishakhapatnam has emerged as the fastest-growing city for Amazon Fresh in Andhra Pradesh, witnessing an impressive 2.3X year-on-year (YoY) growth in 2024.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival, customer can enjoy a cashback of flat Rs400 on groceries and up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Fresh. Consumers in Vishakhapatnam are not only stocking up on essentials but are also embracing healthier choices and exploring specialised, high-quality products, reflecting a significant shift in their grocery shopping preferences.

While daily essentials like laundry, oils, pulses, and toilet cleaners continue to grow at more than 2.3X YoY, healthier options like edible seeds/dry fruits (3X YoY) and non-fizzy drinks (4.6X YoY) have experienced rapid growth in demand in Visakhapatnam.