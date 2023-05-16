Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Amazon India gives pink slips to 500 techies
New Delhi: Amazon India has laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals.The downsizing in the country is part of the 9,000 layoffs announcement in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, according to sources.
Amazon in March announced to lay off 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising and HR.
The e-commerce giant initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as "we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions", according to the memo by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees in March.
“I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks -- mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.