Amazon India gives pink slips to 500 techies

New Delhi: Amazon India has laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS as well as People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT) or HR and support verticals.The downsizing in the country is part of the 9,000 layoffs announcement in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, according to sources.



Amazon in March announced to lay off 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising and HR.

The e-commerce giant initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as "we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions", according to the memo by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared with employees in March.

“I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks -- mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.