Amazon India launches ‘Project Ashray’ to setup rest points for delivery associates across the industry

As part of its unwavering commitment to support the wellbeing of Delivery Associates, Amazon Indiaannounced the launch of ‘Project Ashray’. Through this program, drivers across entire logistic industry will get access to rest-points at strategic locations, in cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. In collaboration with the Udyasa Foundation, the initial pilot project will establish five Ashray centers at high-footfall locations, with the first Ashray center being inaugurated by Michiko Miyamoto, India Country Director at International Labour Organisation, at Boulevard, Malibu Town, Sector 47, Gurugram.

"At Amazon, we are committed to maintaining industry-leading infrastructure and best practices to enhance the on-road experience for delivery associates. ‘Project Ashray’ is a significant part of our broader efforts to improve driver experience and well-being. By providing dedicated rest points with essential amenities, we aim to ensure that all delivery associates, whether with Amazon or other companies, have the best possible and most comfortable environment while they work," said Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, Amazon India.





“The launch of Amazon's Ashray centers will help ensure adequate access to safe and comfortable places for delivery associates to rest and recharge. Such initiatives align with the platform's commitment in ensuring safe working conditions for workers across sectors. We are hopeful that such good practices can inspire more stakeholders in India and globally to take initiative in extending labour and social protection to platform workers.”, said Michiko Miyamoto, India Country Director at International Labour Organisation.



In line with Amazon’s efforts to ensure the wellbeing and safety of the delivery associates, the rest-points will provide a range of amenities, specifically tailored to the needs of drivers, while on the road. These rest-points will include comfortable seating, access to clean water, and mobile charging stations, ensuring associates can rest, hydrate, and recharge while taking breaks from deliveries. The Ashray centers will also cater to the larger community, providing access to delivery associates from different companies. Each center can accommodate up to 15 people at a time and will be operational from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The facility's usage will be free and limited to 30 minutes per visit per delivery associate.





Amazon will undertake multiple initiatives to create awareness about these rest-points among the delivery associates. Additionally for Amazon delivery associates, locations will be added on Google Maps for easy access. Parking spaces will also be provided for delivery associates at these centers.



As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting delivery associates and drivers, Amazon India is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development of additional resting facilities under Project Ashray in the coming months. These proposed facilities will include guarded restrooms ensuring the safety of women drivers, shade during monsoons or heat waves, along with drinking water, a mobile phone charging facility, internet connectivity, first aid support, and an electric two-wheeler charging facility at government-subsidized prices. Furthermore, Amazon introduced initiatives like ‘Sushruta’, a comprehensive health and wellness program for truck drivers, and ‘Pratidhi’ Scholarship, which supports the education of the children of delivery associates. Through this initiative, Amazon has reinforced its commitment to enabling a conducive ecosystem and a mindful workplace for delivery associates.