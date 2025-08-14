  • Menu
Amazon rolls out Coolie campaign

Hyderabad: Amazon India has launched an innovative on-package advertising campaign for the upcoming film Coolie. The film features renowned actors...

Hyderabad: Amazon India has launched an innovative on-package advertising campaign for the upcoming film Coolie. The film features renowned actors Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde.

The campaign is active across the metro cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Pune. Abhinav Singh, VP-Operations, Amazon India, said:“We are delighted to bring the cinematic world of Coolie and the magic of Thalaiva directly to fans’ homes. By turning our delivery network into an innovative advertising channel, brands can engage with customers in a memorable way, right at their doorstep.

