Ambuja, ACC get pats with Net-Zero targets

Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building materials companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have achieved a landmark sustainability milestone as the leading two Indian cement companies amongst peers to have their net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), it was announced on Thursday. The SBTi’s ‘Corporate Net-Zero Standard’ is the world’s only framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science.”We take immense pride in Ambuja Cements’ and ACC’s long-standing tradition of pioneering sustainability initiatives as we feel a strong responsibility to act in the climate crisis,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO-Cement Business, Adani group.

The SBTi validation proves the companies’ commitment to building a sustainable and responsible business, by doing not what is easy but what is necessary and positioning them as corporate leaders of the low-carbon transition. This recognition places them at the forefront of India’s industrial decarbonisation, committed to cutting emissions at the pace and scale required to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius goal. Ambuja is also the first cement manufacturer globally to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID), led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and is a member of WEF’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative.

Synergies across the Adani Group ecosystem are central to this ambition. With a $100 billion commitment to India’s green energy transition, the Group is scaling renewable capacity from 14.2 GW to 50 GW by 2030 and building an integrated green hydrogen platform.