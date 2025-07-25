Anil Ambani Group on ED radar

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids as part of an alleged Rs3,000 crore worth bank loan fraud linked money laundering case against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, official sources said. More than 35 premises in Mumbai belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The investigation is being carried out by a Delhi-based investigation unit of the ED.ED sources said they are probing allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs3,000 crore, given by the Yes Bank to the group companies of Ambani between 2017 and 2019.

Two group companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, said in separate but identical regulatory filings that the ED action has had “absolutely no impact” on their business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.

“The media reports appear to pertain to allegations concerning transactions of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) or Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) which are over 10 years old,” the companies said. The ED, the sources said, has found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters ‘received’ money in their concerns.The federal probe agency is investigating this nexus of ‘bribe’ and the loan. Sources said the ED is also probing allegations of “gross violations” in Yes Bank loan approvals to Anil Ambani Group companies, including charges like back-dated credit approval memorandums (CAMs), investments proposed without any due diligence/credit analysis in violation of banks credit policy, the sources said.

The loans are alleged to have been “diverted” to many group companies and shell companies by the entities involved.