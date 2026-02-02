Ankur Srivastava and the Quiet Rise of a Startup-Focused Media Network

In India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, visibility has become as critical as innovation. Amid this shift, a new generation of digital publishers has emerged, focused on building platforms that document entrepreneurship beyond headlines and funding announcements. Among them is Ankur Srivastava, an entrepreneur and media publisher who has steadily built one of the country’s growing startup-focused digital media networks.

Based in Hyderabad, Srivastava is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of QI Media Network, a digital-first media group that operates multiple publications dedicated to startups, entrepreneurship, and business developments. Unlike conventional media houses, the network was built with a specific focus on early-stage founders, regional entrepreneurship, and emerging business voices often overlooked by mainstream platforms.

From Engineering to Digital Publishing

Ankur Srivastava’s professional journey did not begin in journalism. A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad, he started his career as a software developer. Exposure to technology-driven systems and online platforms during his early years sparked a deeper interest in how digital ecosystems functioned at scale.

Over time, this curiosity translated into entrepreneurship. In 2018, he launched Qi Media, an early venture that introduced him to the operational realities of building digital platforms and managing online content systems.

Identifying a Media Gap

As India witnessed an explosion of startups across cities beyond traditional metros, Srivastava observed a widening gap in structured media coverage for early-stage founders. While large startups dominated headlines, smaller ventures struggled for consistent visibility.

This insight led to the creation of Story Network in 2019, a digital publication aimed at covering entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and business trends. The platform gradually developed an audience of founders, professionals, and startup enthusiasts, reinforcing Srivastava’s belief in niche-driven digital journalism.

Building QI Media Network

The experience gained across these ventures culminated in the formation of QI Media Network, an umbrella media group bringing together multiple digital publications under a unified editorial structure. Over time, the network expanded to operate more than 20 online platforms focused on startups, business, leadership, finance, and emerging companies.

As Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Srivastava oversees editorial direction, publishing standards, and platform development, with an emphasis on consistency, credibility, and long-term content value.

Focus on Founder-Led Storytelling

At the core of QI Media Network’s editorial philosophy is founder-led storytelling — narratives that examine business journeys, challenges, and learnings rather than purely transactional news. Through interviews, company profiles, and ecosystem features, the platforms aim to document entrepreneurship as a long-term process rather than a momentary achievement.

Industry observers note that such digital-first models are increasingly shaping how startup narratives are archived and accessed in the public domain.

The Road Ahead

As India’s startup ecosystem continues to mature, Srivastava remains focused on strengthening media infrastructure that supports knowledge-sharing and entrepreneurship documentation. His ongoing work involves expanding editorial depth, building partnerships across industry forums, and refining digital publishing systems suited to evolving reader behavior.

While much of his journey has unfolded away from mainstream attention, Srivastava’s work reflects a broader shift in Indian media — one where independent digital publishers play a growing role in shaping entrepreneurial discourse.