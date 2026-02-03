Pinarayi Vijayan seeks independent inquiry into businessman’s suicide

Bengaluru: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to order a judicial investigation into the death of Confident Group founder C.J. Roy in Bengaluru. In a detailed letter, Vijayan expressed serious concern over the circumstances that led to the businessman’s suicide during an income tax search operation.

The state government has already formed a Special Investigation Team headed by Joint Commissioner of Police Vamshi Krishna to look into the matter. Despite this, the Kerala Chief Minister has argued that only an impartial judicial probe can ensure complete transparency and public trust in the investigation.

In his communication to the Union Minister, Vijayan said the people of Kerala are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Roy, who hailed from the state. The incident has left the entire business fraternity in shock and has raised troubling questions about the functioning of tax enforcement agencies, he noted. The Chief Minister highlighted that it is extremely unusual for a person to end his life while officials are carrying out a search operation. During such raids, the premises are expected to remain under the strict supervision of authorities, and necessary security protocols must be followed. As per established norms, the individual concerned should remain in the presence of officials throughout the search, and independent witnesses must be present.

However, reports suggest that Roy was able to enter another room and shoot himself with a licensed pistol. If these reports are accurate, it amounts to a major procedural failure, Vijayan pointed out.

He also referred to allegations made by Roy’s relatives that the businessman had been facing severe pressure from investigative agencies. While the Income Tax Department may provide its explanation, Vijayan stressed that an objective and neutral investigation is required to determine the real facts. According to the Chief Minister, the tragedy has raised serious doubts in the minds of the public regarding the methods adopted by enforcement authorities. He said that unless a credible and independent inquiry is conducted, such incidents could repeat in the future.

Vijayan urged the Union government to consider ordering a judicial probe without any delay. He emphasized that a time-bound investigation conducted by a judicial authority would help uncover the truth and ensure accountability. The Kerala Chief Minister concluded his letter by stating that protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring fair administrative practices is the responsibility of the government. He expressed hope that the central government would take immediate steps to order an independent inquiry into the incident.