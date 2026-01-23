Annapurna Film College Hosts 'ELEVATE' Masterclass to Bridge Academia and Entertainment

charge of their career paths.





Day one focused on industry preparedness and professional attitude. “Life After Film School” sessions featured professionals and alumni including Abhilash Reddy, Varun Reddy, Puja Kolluru, Sameer Kumar, Anil Kumar, Madhusudan Reddy and Meher Kilaru. Speakers shared honest accounts of their early careers, highlighting the importance of consistent effort, learning, and portfolio building. Writer-director D.S. Kannan also conducted a session on effective pitching, offering practical tips on presenting stories to producers.Day two moderated by creative producer Adhip Iyer addressed the commercial realities of the Media & Entertainment sector.





A key panel featuring Prasad Nimmakayala, Sharrath Marar, Padma Kasturirangan, and Nitin Chakravarthy discussed balancing creative vision with business viability.Chakravarthy, an alumnus of Annapurna College, stressed the need for practical thinking, saying, “Understanding the business side of content creation is just as important as creativity. Being authentic and business-wise helps filmmakers build sustainable careers.” He also cited the success of two ETV Win films produced on a combined budget of under Rs. 4 crore that went on to gross over Rs. 60 crore.Speaking about the initiative, Independent Producer Sharrath Marar said, “ELEVATE is exactly the kind of industry-connected initiative today’s film students need. It is honest, practical, and future-focused. Annapurna College deserves credit for initiating conversations that prepare students for the real world. I truly enjoyed being part of a conversation that encourages young filmmakers to think responsibly, strategically, and long-term.”





The series concluded with a session by Varun Jakkinapalli on financial literacy, focusing on budgeting, investments, and long-term career sustainability.