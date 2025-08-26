Anondita Medicare IPO Subscribed 115x, Listing Expected on September 1

Anondita Medicare's SME IPO, which opened on August 22 and closed on August 26, was subscribed 115 times overall, with retail booked 137x and NIIs at 208x.

The company aims to raise ₹69.50 crore at a price band of ₹137–₹145 per share.

The GMP is ₹70, suggesting a 48% listing premium.

Allotment is expected on August 28, and shares may list on NSE SME by September 1.

Anondita, known for its COBRA-brand condoms, reported a profit of ₹16.42 crore in FY25, up from ₹0.35 crore in FY23.