  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Anondita Medicare IPO Subscribed 115x, Listing Expected on September 1

Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update
x

Gem Aromatics IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

Highlights

Anondita Medicare SME IPO closed with 115x subscription. Retail portion subscribed 137x.

Anondita Medicare's SME IPO, which opened on August 22 and closed on August 26, was subscribed 115 times overall, with retail booked 137x and NIIs at 208x.

The company aims to raise ₹69.50 crore at a price band of ₹137–₹145 per share.

The GMP is ₹70, suggesting a 48% listing premium.

Allotment is expected on August 28, and shares may list on NSE SME by September 1.

Anondita, known for its COBRA-brand condoms, reported a profit of ₹16.42 crore in FY25, up from ₹0.35 crore in FY23.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick