ANRF to catalyse India’s rise as research, innovation powerhouse: CEO
New Delhi: The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will provide a conducive ecosystem to catalyse India's rise as a global research and innovation hub, said CEO Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman.
He said this while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.
Sharing the vision of ANRF, Kalyanaraman detailed “how the organisation is working towards establishing the best research environment for scientists and faculty members”.
He also highlighted the ongoing efforts made by ANRF “for ease of doing science, where they are working towards improving procurement models”.
The ANRF CEO also sought innovative ideas from IIT Delhi researchers to “create mission mode programmes”.
“Establish a Principal Investigator (PI)-friendly research environment so that they can work more efficiently towards doing big things for the country and big things for the world and not get caught up in the administrative side of things,” Kalyanaraman said.
In addition, to provide high-level strategic direction for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the country,
The government established the ANRF in 2024, through the ANRF Act of 2023, to enable the country to become a global science player. The total estimated cost of ANRF for five years is Rs 50,000 crores.
ANRF aims to forge collaborations among the industry, academia, and government departments and research institutions, and create an interface mechanism for participation and contribution of industries and State governments in addition to the scientific and line ministries.
Meanwhile, Kalyanaraman also visited the Central Research Facility (CRF) at IIT Delhi. He also engaged in a brainstorming session with IIT Delhi’s senior functionaries, discussing the roadmap for IIT Delhi to contribute to nation building.
He also met the young faculty members of IIT Delhi in a special session for an engaging discussion with them, learning about their ideas and suggestions on how to improve the research ecosystem across Indian institutions, while keeping them abreast of the vision of ANRF and its modality.