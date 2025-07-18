Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP stands at ₹143, hinting at a strong listing around ₹713. Check latest grey market updates, expected price, and allotment status.
Anthem Biosciences' IPO share allotment was completed on July 17, 2025. The IPO was open from July 14 to July 16. Many people showed interest and applied. The IPO was subscribed 64 times, which means demand was much higher than the number of shares available.
The total value of the IPO was Rs 3,395 crore. It was an Offer for Sale, which means the company did not issue any new shares. Old shareholders sold about 5.96 crore shares. The share price was fixed at Rs 570.
The share is trading at a premium of Rs 143 in the grey market. This means it may list around Rs 713, which is about 25% more than the issue price. But remember, grey market prices are not official. They can change anytime.
People should not depend only on grey market news. It is better to follow real news and official websites. Before investing, understand the company. Take advice from experts. Learn from experience. Always trust reliable sources and avoid rumors.