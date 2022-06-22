AP CM to inaugurate 5 facilities, lay stone for 4 in Tirupati today

Big Boost to Electronics Mfg in AP

• CM to lay the foundation stone for 2 more projects

�� To generate direct employment to 15,000 youth

• To create economic opportunities for 45,000 people

APEITA is entering into MoU with SmartDV Technologies, a leading verification and design IP company. It will start operations from Chittoor next year

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate manufacturing facilities of Panel Opto Display Technology Pvt Ltd (POTPL) of TCL Group and projects by Dixon Technologies, Foxlink and Sunny OpoTech. He will also lay the foundation stone for yet another unit of Dixon Technologies and Foxlink in Tirupati district on Thursday.

Considered a proud moment for electronics manufacturing in India, these projects envisage a total investment of worth Rs 3,000 crore of which nearly Rs 1,800 crore has already been spent. Officials said these projects will generate jobs to 15,000. Already, 3,200 jobs have been created.

POTPL Factory by TCL India makes TV panels from EMC near Tirupati. The unit is set up with a proposed investment of Rs 1,230 crore. It will provide total employment for 3,174 in which more than 1,000 persons are already employed in the unit. Another company on the list is Sunny OpoTech which makes camera modules for world leaders in mobile phones. The company's aspherical lens application, auto-focus, zoom and multilayer coating with other optical core technologies is used by MI, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo to name a few. So far, Sunny Opotech has invested Rs 100 crore out of the total outlay of Rs 280 crore. The new expansion is expected to employ 1,200 workers in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister will launch a production facility at Foxlink during his one day visit to Tirupati. The trial production for USB charging cables for iPhones has already commenced. The company is also testing the product for printed circuit board assemblies for HP Printers and Apple Pencils. The company has invested Rs 450 crore out of the proposed Rs 1,050 crore to build the facility with 800 people as on date.

The company plans to give another 1,200 people in the State an opportunity. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also scheduled to virtually inaugurate a facility of Tech Bulls, a software firm, in Ongole. Tech Bulls is expected to generate an employment of about 800 along with mentoring 20 start-ups which is expected to create an employment of about 200. The company has kept aside a start-up fund of about Rs 20 crore for this purpose.

Reddy will partake in the groundbreaking ceremony of Dixon Technologies, India's leading EMS company and another unit of Foxlink, which is being developed by Seven Hills Digital Park. Apart from the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony, APEITA (AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency), a society under IT, Electronics & Communications Department is entering into MoU with SmartDV Technologies, a leading verification and design IP company. It will start operations from Chittoor next year.

A partnership with Zetwerk Manufacturing Business will be signed which the officials say will be yet another feather on the State's cap. The officials from the IT, E&C Department exude confidence that with these investments and more to come, the State is progressively marching towards creating a holistic electronics design manufacturing ecosystem in the country.