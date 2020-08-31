AP government steps boosted sentiment: Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy

Hyderabad: Ravindra Sannareddy, founder and Managing Director, Sri City, on Monday said that a series of steps initiated by the Andhra Pradesh government boosted investment in the State, leaving a positive impact on the infrastructure sector.

Speaking at a digital conference on the theme 'Reinforcing Growth through Infrastructure Development' organised by CII, he underscored the need to develop world-class infrastructure for attracting investments. Sharing some of his experiences from the development phase of Sri City, he lauded the foresight of Late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and said, "As Chief Minister of the united AP, he encouraged industrial development and extended good support.

Sri City was inaugurated by him and today it emerged as one of the best integrated business cities in the country." Emphasising on the availability of the balanced mix of excellent industrial and social infrastructure in Sri City, he further said, "Developed with world class infrastructure on the concept and principles of 'Work, Live, Learn and Play' Sri City is home for 187 industrial units from 27 countries, offering job opportunities for over 50,000 people. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us new lessons, to be self sufficient - 'Atmanirbhar'"