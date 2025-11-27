AP govt sets up ‘one-stop admin’ at Sri City

In a significant step towards strengthening the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Speed of Doing Business framework, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has posted two dedicated officers to Sri City, thereby establishing a ‘One Stop Administration’ for investor facilitation.

V Jayanth Kumar, Industrial Promotion Officer, District Industries Centre (DIC), Tirupati District, has been appointed as the Facilitation Officer for Sri City. In this capacity, he will extend comprehensive support to industrial units, assisting with approvals, processing incentives, and strengthening the ease-of-doing‑business ecosystem through effective implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) across departments. He will be available in Sri City every Tuesday and Friday to provide on-ground assistance, acting as the principal liaison between the Industries Department, Sri City management, and operating companies.

His role will ensure smooth coordination, timely grievance redressal, and escalation of issues to the appropriate level for resolution, thereby enhancing efficiency and responsiveness to industry needs. Complementing this, C Suguna, Project Engineer (Civil), Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), has been posted to the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA), Sri City. Her responsibilities include processing online Building Plan Approvals, administering Property Tax, and coordinating with departments to resolve statutory online service requests. She is tasked with ensuring timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of services in line with Ease of Doing Business protocols.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, lauded the decisive leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and conveyed appreciation to the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics Nara Lokesh; Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing TG Bharath, and senior officials for establishing the much‑awaited ‘One‑Stop Administration’ in Sri City. He observed that the posting of dedicated officers within the hub will significantly expedite clearances, enhance coordination, and provide stronger industry support. This initiative, he noted, is a true reflection of the Chief Minister’s visionary governance and steadfast commitment to the state’s mantra of Ease and Speed of Doing Business.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s hands-on engagement, Dr. Sannareddy recalled that, over the years and during his visits to Sri City, the CM has repeatedly demonstrated an exceptional investor-first approach. He cited several swift and transformative decisions- enhancing IALA powers for Sri City, approval for women to work night shifts following a request from Kelloggs, sanctioning of a dedicated fire station after JETRO’s representation, and the establishment of a hi-tech Police Station headed by a DSP. Each of these actions, he said, stands as a testament to the Chief Minister’s proactive, industry-responsive governance style.

Dr Sannareddy highlighted that global acclaim at the Partnership Summit‑2025 and the surge of investment proposals validate the Chief Minister’s vision, policy stability, and administrative efficiency. Welcoming the release of long-pending incentives, he stressed that these measures reinforce the government’s ‘Ease & Speed of Doing Business’ initiative, building a transparent, dynamic, and investor-friendly ecosystem.