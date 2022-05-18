AP lifts curbs on power supply to industries

Vijayawada: In a significant development, the State Government has withdrawn all the restrictions and control measures on power supply to industries.

In a press release, the government said the power utilities restored 24x7 power supply to industries as usual as per the directions of the government. The DISCOMs submitted to APERC proposing to withdraw all (100 per cent) restrictions on industries and the APERC immediately approved the proposal and issued directions accordingly, the release stated.

The release claimed that the State Government has already lifted power holiday to industries on May 9 and restored 70 per cent power supply to continuous process industries and withdrawn all restrictions on non-continuous process industries from May 13. The government had already ensured 100 per cent supplies to food processing industries, cold storages and aquaculture units etc, as well.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been saying that they are keen to provide reliable and quality power supply to industries. He directed the power utilities a few days ago to take all necessary measures to lift all restrictions on industries.

The power utilities issued a notification on April 7 by imposing restrictions on power supply to industries due to severe shortage of coal availability in the country. However, the utilities ensured 100 per cent supply to domestic and day time power supply to the agriculture sector despite the coal shortage.

Several representatives of various industries have thanked the State Government for its efforts to withdraw restrictions on industries even as there has been no improvement in coal availability.

In fact, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued directions revising coal stocking norms at power generating stations in the country. The generating stations of pit head have to maintain coal stocks for 12 to 17 days and whereas non pit head stations for 20-26 days. However, several thermal power stations are running with low coal reserves.