Aparna invests Rs 800 cr in 4 new projects 

Hyderabad: Aparna Constructions and Estates Private Limited, the real estate division of the Aparna Group, announced the launch of four new residential projects in the city with an investment of Rs 800 crore. Spread across over 15acres, the projectslocated at Osman Nagar are Aparna CyberStar, CyberShine, CyberOn and CyberHeights. Situated at one of the fastest growing IT Hub in Hyderabad, the projects are five kilometers from the ORR and 11 kilometers from the IT Hubs.With this announcement, the realtor has launched seven residential projects this fiscal.

Despite an increase in the interest rate of loans, the demand for housing is still high cutting across age groups. The youngsters of today have realised and considered owning a property a priority, said SS Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates. "The residential real estate industry witnessed an exponential growth rate in 2021; this momentum is continuing post Covid, especially in Hyderabad's real estate market. Customers here are looking for mid-luxury to premium properties. Self-sufficient and connected communities with access to place of work have significant interest among buyers," he further said.

Informing about the growth of Aparna Constructions, the MD said that the company has registered healthy sales this year and with the four new projects in place, they are looking at keeping up the momentum.