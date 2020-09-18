APMSIDC appoints REPL as consultant

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), an AP Govt undertaking, appointed infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) for rendering architectural and engineering services for its upcoming new medical college at Madanapalli in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

Agreement was signed by Nehru Pothuri, Executive Engineer, APMSIDC, and Zulquer Nain, VP, Real Estate Advisory, REPL. The project is being spearheaded by Srinivas Rao, Chief Engineer, APMSIDC.

As a consultant, REPL will provide master plan for the project area of 73 acres, survey and investigation, comprehensive designing with elevations, infrastructure developments, landscaping, sanitary and water supply design services, interior design, prepare detailed estimates, among others.