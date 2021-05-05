Apollo Computing Labs unveils portable ventilator

Hyderabad: City-based defence, aerospace design and development solutions provider Apollo Computing Laboratories (ACL) unveiled an indigenously developed potable non-invasive ventilator - SwasthVayu. The briefcase-sized ventilator is used for treating mild to moderate Covid patients as well as non-Covid patients having ailments like lung disease, sleep apnoea and respiratory weakness.

SwasthVayu weighing 2.8 kg can be utilised in medical wards, make-shift hospitals, dispensaries, home healthcare operators and homes. Each device would cost around Rs 1 lakh. The in-built Li-ion battery provides 2-4 hours battery back-up to overcome any power transmission exigencies.

Baddam Jaipal Reddy, Managing Director of ACL, claimed it as a reliable, secure and affordable option to address the problem being faced by the healthcare delivery system especially during these challenging times of Covid 19 spike.

It has provision to source oxygen up to 15 – 30 litre per minute either from oxygen concentrator or hospital supply source, through a specially designed nozzle.

He said: "It has been successfully tested on hundreds of Covid patients at several hospitals. Initially, 1,200 ventilators were supplied to the top nine hospitals under Government of Delhi are being used effectively for treating Covid patients.

We currently have a capacity to produce 6,000 units a month, and planning to increase to 8,000 units a month."