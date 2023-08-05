Live
Apple sees record sales in India in June quarter
New Delhi: Tech giant Apple set a June quarter revenue record in India, driven by robust sales of iPhone, with CEO Tim Cook saying the company is "pleased" with growth in the world's second largest smartphone market.
The top brass pledged to put its energies into tapping the huge opportunity that presents itself here, given Apple is still "very modest and has low share in this smartphone market".
India figured prominently in the Cupertino-based iPhone maker's latest earnings call, as the company highlighted how the performance of newly-launched stores here exceeded expectations.
On a specific question on the potential of India, Cook said, "You know we did hit a June quarter revenue record in India and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter and of course it's early going currently, but they are currently beating our expectations in terms of how they are doing".
Apple said it continues to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in direct-to-consumer offers as well. "And so I think if you look at it, it's the second largest smartphone market in the world and we ought to be doing really well there and we are very pleased with our growth there," Cook said.
At the same time, the top honcho added,"We still have a very, very modest and low share in this smartphone market, so I think it's a huge opportunity for us. And we are putting in all of our energies to make that occur."