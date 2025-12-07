Artificial intelligence (AI) is the new buzz and the alcohol industry is no exception. AI might not be able to mix the perfect martini or chat with you, but it’s already working behind the bar and across business to streamline operations. From automating those tedious daily tasks to helping stay compliant with tricky beverage alcohol regulations, AI is proving to be a capable extra set of hands.

The beverage alcohol industry might be steeped in tradition, but that doesn’t mean it’s stuck in the past. With so many practical uses of AI, there are endless opportunities for beverage businesses to become technology leaders.

“The new Gift-pack carton design with Artificial intelligence graphics for The Three Monkeys Indian Single-malt whisky was done considering the brand’s core consumers ageing, a younger generation needed to engage with the brand and its rich and interesting history to be brought back to life” says Ashwin Balivada, CEO of Cheers Group, who mastered Business Management from Cambridge UniversityUK. The Three Monkeys Indian Single-malt whisky is from the stable of Goa based Rs1,000 crore Cheers Group, having a portfolio that has earned more than 300 national and international awards. Alongside its globally acclaimed Kadamba Single-Malt series, the company offers Scotch brands like Labrodog 12-Year-Old, Labrodog Decade, and its popular GinSin London Dry Gin.

“AI sophisticated tools can anticipate what your customers want before even they buy. In a world where staying ahead of the competition is key, adopting AI means setting business up for long-term success. The future is here - and we’ll raise a glass to that!” says Dr Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers group and World’s first alco-bev marketing doctorate.

AI helps create new flavors, optimize production, and personalize the customer experience. It also improves operational efficiency through predictive analytics for inventory, supply chain management, and quality control.

“A major aspect of the stylish new AI design Gift-pack of The Three Monkeys is the ‘embossed 750ml bottle and complimentary glass-tumbler hugging monkey’ that’s focus point which enhances the brand’s rich story and refreshing appeal in line with the premium quality, it’s re-imagined for today’s time,” affirms Ashwin. It’s hard to ignore the fact that beverage alcohol industry has maze of rules and regulations. Staying compliant can become a full-time job and for many in attendance buried in paperwork.