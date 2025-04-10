Arvind Store Offers Free Tailoring

The Arvind Store, a complete lifestyle fashion destination, is excited to launch 'Made for You, Stitched for Free,' offering complimentary stitching services across India. This initiative ensures a seamless, personalized shopping experience, eliminating stitching hassles while delivering a perfect fit.

The Arvind Store provides best-in-class custom tailoring, ensuring impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Available exclusively at The Arvind Store outlets, free suits and sherwanis stitching offer makes premium tailoring more accessible than ever.

Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer - Knits & Retail, Arvind Limited, said, "At The Arvind Store, we are committed to offering our customers an unmatched experience in custom tailoring. Our 'Made for You, Stitched for Free' initiative is designed to make custom tailoring more accessible while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality."

Custom tailoring is increasingly seen as an extension of one’s personality and a means to celebrate personal achievements, making The Arvind Store's latest free suits and sherwanis stitching offer a timely and relevant offering.

Alongside this campaign, The Arvind Store unveils a new linen collection featuring over 300 styles, including wrinkle-resistant and performance fabrics. Customers can also explore the latest Primante and Ethnic collections, designed for refined craftsmanship and luxury.

The Ethnic Collection features natural fabrics that are soft, lightweight, and breathable, offering exceptional comfort. Meanwhile, the Primante Collection showcases premium fabrics like Egyptian Giza Cotton, Superfine European Linens, and Australian Merino Wool. Crafted in Arvind’s Italian Studio, this collection is ideal for both ceremonial and business wardrobes.

With a focus on quality and innovation, The Arvind Store continues to redefine fashion retail. Visit your nearest The Arvind Store today to experience custom tailoring fashion at its finest.







