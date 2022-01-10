ASUS opens new outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As a step towards strengthening brand's retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant, on Monday announced the launch of an exclusive brand store in Secunderabad. The outlet will feature company's entire gamut of laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones and other accessories under one roof. The exclusive store was inaugurated on Monday.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, "We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Telangana being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand stores in Secunderabad will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users."

The new outlets take the mark of the brand's total premium retail stores to two in Telangana, both of which are present in Secunderabad. The stores feature innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to the consumers.

They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with the first-hand feel of some of the most advanced and brand's latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging across PCs, desktops, smartphones and a wide range of accessories.