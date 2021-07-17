Athena Global launches edtech platform Tutoroot

Hyderabad: City-based Athena Global Technologies announced its entry into the edtech industry through the launch of its subsidiary 'Tutoroot'.

It has developed an in-house 'Learn' personalised platform that provides access to live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, live simulations, subject demo videos and courseware for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE & IB curriculum, the company said in a statement.

The firm has plans to enter international markets and will be launching its services by the end of 2021. Some of the key features of Tutoroot include top-notch and highly experienced IIT qualified faculty and Adaptive Courseware offers personalized learning paths to each student, based on data analyzed through assessments that helps students to improve in their weak areas, among others, it said.