Atlanta Electricals IPO 2025: Price, Listing Date, GMP & Subscription Details

x

Highlights

Atlanta Electricals IPO is open for subscription until September 24, 2025. Check price band, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, and potential listing gains for investors.

The Atlanta Electricals IPO opened on Monday, September 22 and will remain open for subscription until September 24. The IPO is trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating potential gains for investors.

IPO Details:

  • Grey Market Premium (GMP): Rs 110 (as of Sept 23, 11:30 a.m.)
  • Price Band: Rs 718–754 per share
  • Estimated Listing Price: Rs 849, potential gain ~14.59% per share
  • Total Issue Size: Rs 687.34 crore
  • Fresh issue: 0.53 crore shares (Rs 400 crore)
  • Offer for sale: 0.38 crore shares (Rs 287.34 crore)
  • Subscribed 1.89 times on Sept 23
  • Allotment Date: Sept 25
  • Listing Date: Sept 29 on BSE & NSE
