Live
- Heartfelt Karwa Chauth Wishes and Quotes to Strengthen Your Love Bond
- All govt schools to be provided with free water and electricity from today: CM announces
- Shooter Shriyanka finishes 4th, wins Olympic quota for India
- Apollo Cancer Centres introduces fastest and most precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali History, Meaning and History of the Festival of Lights
- Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
- Cong will win all assembly seats in joint Nizamabad district
- Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
- Cong’s Jaipal Reddy, two BJP corporators join BRS
Just In
Attrition at pvt banks under RBI lens
Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said attrition is seen to be high at some private sector banks and that the central bank is watching...
Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said attrition is seen to be high at some private sector banks and that the central bank is watching the issue ‘closely’.
Speaking at an event here, Das said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking at the issue as part of the regulatory supervision efforts. In the comments that come amid some major banks reporting attrition rates of over 30 per cent, Das said every bank has to build a core team to take care of such issues. He also said that the career outlook of youngsters has changed with regard to job switching and added that the youth is "thinking differently" on the aspect now.
According to Das, the growth momentum in the economy continues to be strong, and that the GDP number for the second quarter will surprise everyone on the upside. He said that geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest risk to global growth but was quick to add that India is better placed to deal with any potentially risky situation.