Augmont Gold clocks Rs.100-cr gold loans in FY22 

Hyderabad: Augmont Gold for All has recorded a turnover of over Rs100 crore gold loans in their first year of operations in 2021-22 fiscal. It's a part of Augmont, an integrated gold player from refining-to-retailing. The company sees growing demand as rapid advancement of technology has been fuelling a high pace of change in the digital world where people are availing gold loans online from the comfort of their homes to achieve this turnover.

Sachin Kothari, director, Augmont, said: "There is a lot of innovation in what we have done. After 2 years of disruption, it is heartening and overwhelming to see the kind of response we have received from our customers. By 2023, Augmont is aiming to expand with over 150+ touch points to service the gold loan requirements of the customers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with door step services. We are delighted to continue serving gold buyers across India and provide them with the right kind of affordable solution."

Augmont is a completely integrated gold player from refining to retailing. Its platform Gold for All offers all products related to EMI Gold, Gold SIP, GOLD FD including loans against their gold jewelry. Augmont has NABL accreditation, BIS Hallmark and IDBI Trusteeship and ranked amongst the top-150 unlisted companies in India by Dun & Bradstreet in 2021.

Surging past pre-pandemic years, 2021 saw a six-year high in gold consumption and digital gold saving skyrocketed, playing a vital role. With its products like EMI Gold, Gold SIP, GOLD FD and many more, they have made their mark as major gold platform. Augmont is also the largest creator and redeemer of gold exchange traded fund (ETF) units in India on all gold ETF schemes.