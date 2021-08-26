August 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed flat on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent up at 55,949.10. The Nifty 50 rose 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,636.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Britannia 3945.4 2.67 3825.2 3946.95 3825.2 Tata Consumers 854.5 2.21 842 856.8 834.55 BPCL 468.85 1.77 460.6 471.4 458.6 HDFC Life 699.45 1.73 693.4 702 690 Reliance 2232 1.33 2208 2244.9 2205 M&M 781.8 1.26 771 782.9 767.25 HCL Technologies 1168.1 1.19 1159.9 1172 1155 Axis Bank 746.05 0.95 734.1 750 732.35 ICICI Bank 697.35 0.91 692.05 701.55 690 Shree Cement 26526 0.9 26251 26630 26116

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bharti Airtel 585.4 -4.42 610 611.5 584.3 JSW Steel 671.75 -1.77 683 685 669.3 Maruti 6609.95 -1.51 6700 6701.35 6591 SBI 410.35 -1.42 414.5 415.8 410 Hindalco 424.6 -1.42 431.5 432.3 420.8 Power Grid 173.2 -1.31 175.4 175.4 171.6 NTPC 112.6 -1.23 114.1 114.5 111.95 SUN Pharma 760.65 -1.09 765.15 771.1 759.25 Tata Steel 1376.8 -0.96 1390.4 1394.75 1365 Tech Mahindra 1449 -0.96 1459.8 1466.75 1444



