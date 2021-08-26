  • Menu
August 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

Domestic equity markets closed flat on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Domestic equity markets closed flat on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent up at 55,949.10. The Nifty 50 rose 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,636.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Britannia

3945.4

2.67

3825.2

3946.95

3825.2

Tata Consumers

854.5

2.21

842

856.8

834.55

BPCL

468.85

1.77

460.6

471.4

458.6

HDFC Life

699.45

1.73

693.4

702

690

Reliance

2232

1.33

2208

2244.9

2205

M&M

781.8

1.26

771

782.9

767.25

HCL Technologies

1168.1

1.19

1159.9

1172

1155

Axis Bank

746.05

0.95

734.1

750

732.35

ICICI Bank

697.35

0.91

692.05

701.55

690

Shree Cement

26526

0.9

26251

26630

26116

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Bharti Airtel

585.4

-4.42

610

611.5

584.3

JSW Steel

671.75

-1.77

683

685

669.3

Maruti

6609.95

-1.51

6700

6701.35

6591

SBI

410.35

-1.42

414.5

415.8

410

Hindalco

424.6

-1.42

431.5

432.3

420.8

Power Grid

173.2

-1.31

175.4

175.4

171.6

NTPC

112.6

-1.23

114.1

114.5

111.95

SUN Pharma

760.65

-1.09

765.15

771.1

759.25

Tata Steel

1376.8

-0.96

1390.4

1394.75

1365

Tech Mahindra

1449

-0.96

1459.8

1466.75

1444


