August 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity markets closed flat on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent up at 55,949.10. The Nifty 50 rose 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,636.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Britannia
3945.4
2.67
3825.2
3946.95
3825.2
Tata Consumers
854.5
2.21
842
856.8
834.55
BPCL
468.85
1.77
460.6
471.4
458.6
HDFC Life
699.45
1.73
693.4
702
690
Reliance
2232
1.33
2208
2244.9
2205
M&M
781.8
1.26
771
782.9
767.25
HCL Technologies
1168.1
1.19
1159.9
1172
1155
Axis Bank
746.05
0.95
734.1
750
732.35
ICICI Bank
697.35
0.91
692.05
701.55
690
Shree Cement
26526
0.9
26251
26630
26116
|Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Bharti Airtel
585.4
-4.42
610
611.5
584.3
JSW Steel
671.75
-1.77
683
685
669.3
Maruti
6609.95
-1.51
6700
6701.35
6591
SBI
410.35
-1.42
414.5
415.8
410
Hindalco
424.6
-1.42
431.5
432.3
420.8
Power Grid
173.2
-1.31
175.4
175.4
171.6
NTPC
112.6
-1.23
114.1
114.5
111.95
SUN Pharma
760.65
-1.09
765.15
771.1
759.25
Tata Steel
1376.8
-0.96
1390.4
1394.75
1365
Tech Mahindra
1449
-0.96
1459.8
1466.75
1444