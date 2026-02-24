Liquor shops allotted through transparent lottery process

Anantapur: The lottery process for the allotment of liquor shops in the district was completed successfully under the supervision of Joint Collector M. Maurya Bharadwaj at the District Collectorate on Monday.

The draw was conducted in the presence of Excise Department officials, Task Force personnel and applicants, ensuring adherence to established guidelines. Officials stated that the entire allotment process was carried out strictly in accordance with rules and in a transparent manner.

In the case of the C.K. Palli liquor shop, only one application was received. As there were no competing applicants, the authorities officially confirmed the allotment in favour of Gangadhar Naidu.

District Excise Officer Govinda Naik, Assistant Excise Officer B. Narasimhulu, Task Force Inspectors, Puttaparthi Excise Officer Umamaheshwara Raju, and other staff members were present during the proceedings.

Officials reiterated that transparency and compliance with norms were given top priority throughout the selection process.