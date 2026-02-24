  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Liquor shops allotted through transparent lottery process

  • Created On:  24 Feb 2026 8:27 AM IST
Liquor shops allotted through transparent lottery process
X

Anantapur: The lottery process for the allotment of liquor shops in the district was completed successfully under the supervision of Joint Collector M. Maurya Bharadwaj at the District Collectorate on Monday.

The draw was conducted in the presence of Excise Department officials, Task Force personnel and applicants, ensuring adherence to established guidelines. Officials stated that the entire allotment process was carried out strictly in accordance with rules and in a transparent manner.

In the case of the C.K. Palli liquor shop, only one application was received. As there were no competing applicants, the authorities officially confirmed the allotment in favour of Gangadhar Naidu.

District Excise Officer Govinda Naik, Assistant Excise Officer B. Narasimhulu, Task Force Inspectors, Puttaparthi Excise Officer Umamaheshwara Raju, and other staff members were present during the proceedings.

Officials reiterated that transparency and compliance with norms were given top priority throughout the selection process.

Tags

Anantapur liquor shop lottery drawM. Maurya Bharadwaj supervisionTransparent excise allotment processC.K. Palli shop allotment confirmationDistrict Excise Department proceedings
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes February 24 2026: Unlock 20 Free Rewards, Diamonds and Skins Today

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes February 24 2026 are live. Use today’s codes to unlock free rewards, diamonds and skins before they expire!

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes February 24 2026: Unlock 20 Free Rewards, Diamonds and Skins Today

National News

More
Share it
X