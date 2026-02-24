Jeevan Reddy’s political future in limbo amid exit buzz

Karimnagar: Senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy’s political future has become a subject of intense debate amid reports of growing differences within the party and invitations from opposition outfits.

A multiple-time MLA and former minister in the government led by Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Jeevan Reddy has long been regarded as a loyalist who stood firmly with the Congress even during its difficult phases in the State. He consistently criticised the previous government when the party was out of power and worked to strengthen the cadre in the Jagtial constituency.

However, tensions escalated after Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay joined the Congress. Jeevan Reddy reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over not being informed about Sanjay’s induction into the party. The internal rift deepened following disagreements over party meetings and local political affairs.

In the recent municipal elections, Jeevan Reddy’s faction contested independently and secured several councillor seats, signalling his continued influence in the region.

Despite repeated interventions by the party leadership, differences between the two leaders remained unresolved. A recent phone call from K. C. Venugopal, All India Congress Committee General Secretary, to Jeevan Reddy further fuelled speculation over his next move.

During a recent media interaction, Jeevan Reddy indicated that he was no longer interested in continuing with the Congress, intensifying rumours of a possible switch.

While some party circles claimed he had been offered a Rajya Sabha seat to pacify him, reports suggested that he had also received calls from leaders of the BJP and the BRS.

It is learnt that Dharmapuri Arvind from the BJP reached out to him, with rumours suggesting that discussions even touched upon the possibility of recommending his name for a gubernatorial post after consultations with Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, sources indicated that K. Chandrashekar Rao and K. T. Rama Rao from the BRS also contacted him.

As two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana are set to fall vacant, suspense continued over whether Jeevan Reddy would be accommodated by the Congress. Political observers noted that if a Rajya Sabha berth was not offered, the possibility of his shifting allegiance could not be ruled out.

Jeevan Reddy is expected to hold consultations with his supporters in Jagtial district before announcing his decision.

Meanwhile, his followers continued to hope that the party leadership would accord him due recognition and respect.