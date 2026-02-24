Bill Gates building ‘artificial sun’ that could replace coal

Washington: The old coal plant is gone. Something very different is planned in its place. The twin smokestacks of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton, Tennessee, were demolished after more than six decades.

That coal plant used fossil fuels to generate electricity. Now the same site is being prepared for a fusion energy project.

On January 29, 2026, Type One Energy, a Bill Gates-backed nuclear fusion company, submitted its first major licensing application to state regulators. The company is working with the Tennessee Valley Authority, known as TVA.

The project is called Infinity One. Bill Gates-backed Infinity One aims to recreate the power of the Sun with a 100 million-degree fusion reactor. Infinity One is not a traditional nuclear plant. It is a fusion reactor.

Fusion is the process that powers the Sun. Instead of splitting atoms like today’s nuclear fission plants, fusion joins light atoms together. When that happens, it releases large amounts of energy.

The exact model Type One Energy intends to build is known as a stellarator. A stellarator is a device that utilises very strong magnetic fields to keep plasma, which is heated to extreme temperatures, in a confined space.

Plasma is a gas that has been heated to such a high temperature that it becomes a sort of fourth state of matter. In a fusion reactor, the plasma needs to be heated to a temperature of approximately 100 million degrees Celsius.

At such high temperatures, atoms have the ability to fuse.Perhaps you have come across tokamaks, which are basically doughnut-shaped fusion machines being developed by other nations. A stellarator essentially serves the same function as a tokamak but differs in its design.

Instead of a simple ring shape, it makes use of twisted, finely engineered magnetic coils. These are intended to maintain the plasma in a stable state for extended periods of time. Tokamaks can struggle with stability problems. Stellarators aim to reduce those issues, though they are harder to build.