Automakers back on recovery track 

New Delhi: Major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, M&M, Kia, Toyota and Honda, on Thursday reported healthy growth in passenger vehicles (PV) sales in June, recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of Covid-19.

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted total sales of 1,47,368 units in June, up from 46,555 units in May.

Its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 1,30,348 units, up from 35,293 units in May, as easing of Covid-related restrictions helped the auto major dispatch more units to dealerships.

The company's sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 17,439 units in June from 4,760 units in May this year. Similarly, compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 68,849 units last month from 20,343 cars in May.