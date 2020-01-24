AV Organics unveils natural alkaline water

Hyderabad: Vadodara-based startup AV Organics on Thursday unveiled natural-black alkaline water under brand name Evocus in the city. Targeted at premium drinking water segment, the bottled water which comes in black colour and meant for human consumption comes mixed with over 70 minerals including some minerals imported from the US.

"We are the first company in India to launch natural-black alkaline water which helps consumers with optimum hydration, improved metabolism and detoxification. Our unique drinking water product is currently on sale in 16 cities. Hyderabad is an important market for us as it has a higher concentration of consumers who are receptive to experimentation," Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director, AV Organics LLP, told the media here.

This launch in Hyderabad will help us reach new customers, strengthening our market presence in Telangana, he added. The company invested $1 million on its plant and lined up additional $1.5 million for expanding its market.

Since the launch of the brand in 2019, the startup, which sources water from Narmada river, purifies it and mixes with minerals at its manufacturing facility, has so far sold more than 7,000 cases – one case consists of 24 500-ml bottles.

In Hyderabad, the product is available at Ratnadeep retail chain, Q Mart and Balaji Grand Bazar. Vaghela said premium drinking water market, priced from Rs 100 and above per litre, is pegged at Rs 900 crore. The startup is targeting this market.