AWS set to invest $12.7bn in India

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced plans to invest Rs1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 as it looks to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, AWS, said in a statement.

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.

In the statement, AWS said it plans to invest Rs1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India and added its long-term commitment in India will reach Rs1,36,500 crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030.

