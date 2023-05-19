Live
- Uttar Pradesh temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus
- RLD emerges as major gainer in UP civic polls
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed very soon: Gadkari
- Supporters of Gehlot, Pilot exchange blows in Ajmer
- Rijiju removed, Meghwal new Law Minister
- Shepherd to CM’s post
- Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2023
- Peril or pain: Thoughts on cancel culture
- Wokeism: A Social Concern
AWS set to invest $12.7bn in India
Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced plans to invest Rs1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030...
Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced plans to invest Rs1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 as it looks to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.
The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, Amazon’s cloud computing unit, AWS, said in a statement.
These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India.
In the statement, AWS said it plans to invest Rs1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India and added its long-term commitment in India will reach Rs1,36,500 crore ($16.4 billion) by 2030.