Axis Energy, Brookfield commission 445 mw solar project in Jodhpur

Hyderabad City-based Axis Energy, has commissioned 445MW solar project in a record time of 6 months in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Axis Energy is an acclaimed renewable energy developer promoting sustainable clean energy and clean mobility solutions catalysing clean energy transition in the country.



This project will help minimise carbon emissions thus contributing to preservation of environment and promotion of sustainability. The project is expected to avoid approximately 6,00,000 tonne CO2 emissions per year equivalent to planting 24 million trees while generating 800 GWh of clean energy annually.

"The platform has showcased immense success and it takes pride in commissioning the solar unit that brings to table a successful implementation of plethora of environmentally friendly objectives which the country awaits. Axis Energy hopes to take up projects that stand as nation's pride and be the best of contributions to the environment we live in and to the RE sector," K Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis Energy said.

The company is a decade old developer of wind and solar projects that has carved out niche from development of over 2 GW renewable energy projects. Considering the experience Axis Energy has in the RE sector, Brookfield has partnered with it for implementing renewable energy projects.

Axis Energy has also recently emerged successful under Production Linked Incentive scheme for automotive sector and is committed to providing sustainable clean mobility solutions integrated with clean energy solutions to assist in India's de- carbonisation goals.

This project was jointly developed by Axis Energy and Brookfield Renewables under the joint venture platform, ABC Renewables. This platform is exclusively set up to implement 5GW large scale RE projects and has a pipeline of over 1.2 GW projects under implementation and is looking at investing more into clean energy space.