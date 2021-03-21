Ayushman Bharat Scheme achieves target of 70,000 Health and Wellness Centres ahead of time

India has crossed a key milestone in universal primary healthcare on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The target of operationalizing 70,000 Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres by March 31, 2021, has been achieved ahead of time.

About 41.35 crore people have accessed primary healthcare services at these Health and Wellness Centres. About 54 per cent of them are women.

Ministry of Health in a tweet said, "India crosses a Key Milestone in Universal Primary Healthcare. 70,000 Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres operationalised ahead of time, in spite of #COVID19."





More than 9.45 lakh Tele-consultations have been done at these Centres. The launch of Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) in April 2018 marked a watershed moment in India's public health history.

A total of 1.50 lakh Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in urban and rural areas are targeted to be transformed to Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centres by 2022. These Centres deliver an expanded range of services that go beyond Maternal and child health care services.

These services include care for non -communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, Oral, Eye and ENT care, mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma. So far, these Centres have conducted 64.4 lakhs wellness sessions.