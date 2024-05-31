Badruka School of Management: Bending the Arc of Excellence in Business Education

Renowned for its innovative approach, Badruka School of Management (BSM) is founded by the Badruka Educational Society. This distinguished B-school, located in the heart of Hyderabad, offers a transformative educational experience to its students. From tailored scholarships to a cutting-edge curriculum, BSM aims to foster diversity and excellence within its student cohort.

Niche Specialisations and Experiential Learning

BSM's curriculum encompasses niche courses in Sustainable Businesses, Design Thinking, and Digital Businesses, preparing students for the dynamic demands of the modern workforce. With specialisations in Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Data Analytics & Digital Technologies, students engage in live industry projects, corporate mentorship programmes, and 3-months confirmed internships, gaining invaluable real-world insights.

Essential Skills and Perspectives (ESPs)

Integrated into the curriculum, BSM's ESP courses equip students with critical skills such as problem-solving, business analytics, and leadership. BSM offers Essential Skills and Perspectives (ESPs) courses,and multidisciplinary 10-hour short-term courses integrated into the curriculum to ensure students are well-prepared for the workplace. Designed to meet industry demands, these courses ensure students excel in diverse business environments.

Career Services and Guidance

BSM's Career Services Office provides one-on-one guidance and support, from resume building to job placement assistance, ensuring students are well-prepared for their career endeavors. Backed by the diversenetwork of Badruka Educational Society, BSM ensures 80+ global companies for placements.

Diverse Clubs and Societies

Students at BSM have the opportunity to establish and participate in various clubs and societies, catering to diverse interests such as consulting, women in business, sustainability, entrepreneurship, international business, and technology. Students have the opportunity to establish a wide range of clubs and societies based on their interests and passions such as Consulting Club, Women in Business Network, Sustainability and Social Impact Club, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Club, International Business Club, Arts and Culture Clubs, Technology and Innovation Clubs.

Global Faculty and Cutting-Edge Curriculum

BSM's flagship programme focuses on Data, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, supported by a global faculty pool with credentials from esteemed institutions worldwide. These institutes include Kellogg, Wharton, and NUS, as well as renowned Indian institutions such as, IIMs, IITs and BITSoM, the programme offers a cutting-edge curriculum. This blend of expertise enriches the learning experience and provides students with insights into global best practices.

Serene and Sustainable

Situated in Medchal, Hyderabad, BSM's campus offers a serene environment for learning and growth. With green surroundings and holistic facilities, including academic buildings, residential hostels, dining facilities, and meditation spaces, it provides an ideal setting for student development.

Admission Criteria and Application Process

Prospective candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and management entrance exam scores. Applications for the flagship two-year full-time residential PGDM programme for the 2024-2026 academic session are actively being sought. Within 3 days of submission of the application, candidates can be selected for the online personal interview.

For more information, visit

(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)