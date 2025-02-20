Bajaj Consumer Care buys Hyd company

Hyderabad: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, a consumer care product provider, announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based Vishal Personal Care, the owners of Banjara’s, a hair and skin care brand.

With this strategic move, Bajaj Consumer Care (BCCL) is expanding its footprint across Indian markets based on the growing demand for natural and Ayurvedic personal care products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the company in a two-phase transaction, starting with an initial 49 per cent stake, followed by the remaining 51 per cent in the second tranche.

The estimated transaction value stands at Rs 120 crore, with an enterprise value of about Rs 108.3 crore, an official press release mentioned.