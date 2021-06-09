Bajaj Healthcare Q4FY21 Results: Profit rises 69% to Rs 21.27 crore

Bajaj Healthcare on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, reported a 69.34 per cent Year-on-Year rise in the profit at Rs 21.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had reported a profit of Rs 12.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, it reported a profit of Rs 26.42 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The revenue from operations grew 11.55 per cent to Rs 132.18 crore in the reported quarter as compared to Rs 118.49 crore posted last year. Sequentially, it reported revenue of Rs 178.33 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2021.



EBITDA grew 74.58 per cent to Rs 34.62 crore compared to Rs 19.83 crore posted last year. The margin grew to 26 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 17 per cent posted in Q4FY20.



The company has reported EPS of Rs 15.42 for the period ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 9.10 for the period ended March 31, 2020. EPS stood at Rs 19.15 for the period ended December 31, 2020.



The board has recommended payment of a final dividend of Re. 0.50 per share and a special dividend of Re. 0.50 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The Company has already declared and paid interim dividends of Rs 1.25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (including the special dividend) works out to Rs 2.75 per share.