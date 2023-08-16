Balaji Amines financial results delayed due to unavailability of management

Balaji Amines said there has been a delay in preparation of the consolidated financial results on account of unavailability of the management.

“Therefore, the Company’s Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be approved subsequent to August 14, 2023 and that the Company will endeavour to get the same approved at the earliest,” the company said.



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is required to submit to Stock Exchanges its Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 within forty five days from the end of the quarter i.e. by August 14, 2023.



“We request you to kindly note that we have always adhered to the statutory timelines in the past”, the company informed the stock exchanges.



“The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company had been closed from July 1, 2023 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023. The date of the Board Meeting for the aforesaid purpose shall be intimated separately”, the company said.



Balaji Amines stock is down 3.3 per cent at Rs 2,109 on BSE. The company has a market cap of Rs 6,833 crore.

